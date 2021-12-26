Katni: Youth impersonating as MLA's PA arrested

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who was cheating people in Vijayraghavgarh, impersonating as the PA to legislator, was arrested on Saturday, the police said.

The youth took Rs 8,000 to stop the transfer of a teacher and demanded Rs 15,000 more for doing that work.

As the teacher refused to give that amount, the youth threatened him with dire consequences. A case was registered against the accused.

In charge of Vijayraghavgarh police station Sudhakar Barskar said that a teacher, Sushil Mishra, resident of Patrswara village, complained that his wife had received a call on December 2.

PA to legislator Sandeep Tiwari was written against the number of the caller, Mishra said.

When the call was picked the person said, “I’m Sandeep Tiwari, PA to MLA. There are several complaints against you and you will soon be transferred.”

After this, there was a call from another person Deepu Gautam who said that Tiwari was talking about the transfer, Mishra said.

The next day, Mishra gave Rs 8,000 to Gautam who wanted Rs 15,000 more and returned to his home.

But when Mishra did not give Rs 15,000 Gautam threatened Mishra with dire consequences.

When Mishra contacted Tiwari he came to know that Tiwari had neither called him up nor the telephone number from which the call about transfer was received belonged to him.

On the grounds of Mishra’s complaint, the police arrested Gautam, a resident of Karitlai village.

Case registered against moneylender

A case was registered against a usurer who took Rs 3.50 lakh from a borrower of Rs 1 lakh. The money lender gave Rs 1 lakh and took Rs 3.50 lakh, but demanded Rs 1 lakh more. The police are inquiring into the case. In charge of Ranganath police station Nitin Kamal said that Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Sehora, had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Pramod Patel, a resident of LOakhera area on July 15, 2018 for his wife’s treatment.

Kumar said that he paid Rs 3.50 lakh against the money he had borrowed, but Patel demanded Rs 1 lakh more. On the grounds of Kumar’s complaint the police registered a case against Patel.

ALSO READ Katni: One month gone cops still groping in dark about clue to Rs 15L theft

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 12:57 AM IST