Katni: Two millers booked in crore paddy procurement scam worth Rs 8 crore

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered three separate cases against two millers in connection with alleged paddy procurement scam worth over Rs 8 crore, an official said on Monday.

The roles of five more millers and government officials are also suspected, the officer added.

According to reports, a complaint regarding the alleged scam was lodged to the managing director (MD) of Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation.

The complainant claimed owners of seven rice mills and in-charges 15 paddy procurement centres were involved in the scam. He alleged that paddy procurement in-charges didn’t purchase paddy from farmers, but, on papers, they showed that paddy crops had been purchased from farmers.

Following the complaint, a four members’ team was constituted by the department. The team comprises regional manager, LL Ahirwar, Katni district civil supplies officer Balendra Shukla, Rewa civil supplies officer Sanjay Singh and Katni district civil supplies manager Madhur Khard.

The team conducted raids at four millers and several procurement centres.

Talking to journalists, one of the team members, Sanjay Singh said that the stocks and records of four millers were checked during a two days inspection.

“It was found that there was a shortage of stock. Many other irregularities were also found in the investigation. Therefore, we have lodged a complaint against two millers, so far. The investigation is going and more police complaints will be lodged soon,” he added.

Sources said that two millers, who have been booked, caused Rs 2.99 crore loss to the corporation.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Shalini Paraste said that two separate cases- one each at Madhav Nagar police station and Kuthla police station have been registered against Rohra Industries and Gurunanak Industries.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:14 PM IST