Jabalpur: Groom, his family refuses wedding for dowry of Rs 15 lakh, booked

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bride and her family members had to face humiliation as the groom and his family called off the wedding at the last moment for dowry, a police source said on Saturday.

The bride’s uncle later approached Panagar police station of Jabalpur district on Saturday and lodged a complaint. The police said that a case had been registered against 7 persons including the groom and his family members for demanding dowry.

According to complainant Hemraj Vishwakarma, the wedding of his niece was fixed with Abhishek, who works with UCO Bank. “While the wedding was being fixed, they didn’t demand anything. The engagement ceremony has already been done,” the complainant said.

He added that the groom and his family started demanding Rs 15 lakh in cash and a four-wheeler as dowry. “They called off the wedding as we refused to fulfil their demands,” he said, adding that all the arrangements were spoiled because of the cancellation of the wedding.

ALSO READ Supreme Court sets aside detention order of accused in Jabalpur fake Remdesivir case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 04:34 PM IST