Katni: Five girl students fall seriously ill post vaccination

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Five girl students fell seriously ill after getting jabbed with the first dose of COVID19 vaccine in Katni on Friday.

Two students among them were serious and they have been admitted in the ICU ward of the district hospital, Katni. The other three students were undergoing treatment in the Barhi hospital of the district.

All the girls are students of Class 12th studying in a private school Amar Jyoti located in Indwar village, Umaria. The family members of the students claimed that as soon as they got inoculated in the school around 11:30 am, their health started to deteriorate.

They suffered breathing problems and started feeling unconsciousness. They were immediately taken to the primary health center in Indwar village. But when their health condition did not improve they were taken to Barhi hospital in Katni from where two girls were referred to Katni District Hospital.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 05:34 PM IST