 Karnataka Elections Result cheers MP Congress as workers celebrate victory with Dhol & sweets
Congress is likely to make a clean sweep in Karnataka as the counting showed lead in 132 seats in a 224-seat assembly.

Saturday, May 13, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers, on Saturday, gathered at the PCC office in Bhopal to celebrate the party's win in Karnataka Elections.

Congress is likely to make a clean sweep in Karnataka as the counting gave lead in 132 seats in a 224-seat assembly.

Happy over the victory, Congress workers reached PCC office in Bhopal with sweets and Dhol and danced their hearts out.

Foremer MP CM and state Congress president Kamal Nath, too, expressed confidence that Congress will form government in Karanataka despite BJP's efforts of horse-trading.

