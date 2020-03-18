Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Amit Shah are not picking up my phone: CM Kamal Nath

The Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not picking up my phone, said chief minister Kamal Nath, here on Wednesday.

The political drama of the state has crossed the borders once again on Wednesday. The CM also claimed that the 16 MLAs are not the members of the BJP, they the members of the Congress party.

The CM further added that on Wednesday morning he have given the call to the CM and the HM at 8 am, to discussed the issue of 16 MLAs, but the whole passed none of them call me back.

He alleged MLAs being held hostage in Bengaluru, BJP attempting to hijack the state government.

The CM Nath said that Digvijaya Singh not being allowed to meet rebel Congress MLAs in Bengaluru was a sign that the BJP was attempting to hijack his government.

"Digvijaya is our Rajya Sabha candidate, he went to meet MLAs but he was told that he is a security risk. He became a security risk amid 500 Karnataka police personnel? This shows MLAs have been held hostage and BJP is attempting to hijack the government".

"Why are they not bringing a no-confidence motion, they want us to prove the majority through a floor test without bringing the no-confidence motion," he added.

"Shivraj Singh is dreaming of becoming the chief minister and three-four others from the BJP too are in the race, but their dreams will not be fulfilled," he said, slamming the BJP leader.

He reiterated that the MLAs in Bengaluru are under pressure from the BJP and therefore their letters and press conferences hold no meaning.