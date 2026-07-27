Kargil Vijay Diwas Observed With Patriotic Fervour In Ashta | FP Photo

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed with patriotic fervour at the Green Field Conference Hall in Ashta on Sunday, commemorating the success of Operation Vijay during 1999 Kargil War and paying tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

The event began with floral tributes to Bharat Mata and a two-minute silence in memory of the martyrs. Participants later took a collective pledge to honour and support the families of fallen soldiers.

Students who excelled in Kargil War-themed quiz were felicitated. Sakshi Jat received the 'Sajag Rashtra Prahari' award for securing first place, while Suresh Kushwaha, Nirmala Malakar, Ambika Sharma, Rajeshwari Sharma and Bhagwati Prasad Sharma were honoured for securing second and third positions. Agniveer personnel were also felicitated for their service to the nation.

The programme concluded with the singing of Vande Mataram, the National Anthem and chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Among those present were Group Captain Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Captain Sardar Singh Rawat, Tehsildar Ram Pagare, Greenfield Director Dharmendra Gautam, Senior Advocate Naginchand Jain, Dr Chanda Bohra, RSS district chief Santosh Verma and representatives of several social organisations.

Citizens from Sehore, Bhopal, Dewas, Shujalpur and Khategaon, along with members of the Inner Wheel Club, Ex-Servicemen Welfare Society and other organisations, also attended the programme to pay homage to Kargil martyrs.