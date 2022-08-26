Karam dam breach; chief engineer among eight suspended on CM’s order

Karam dam | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After receiving a probe report in connection with alleged irregularities in Karam dam (Dhar district) construction work, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday evening ordered suspension of eight engineers, including the concerned chief engineer, who were suspended from immediate effect.

The suspended engineers include P Joshi (Superintending Engineer Water Resources Department), Vijay Kumar Jatthap (Sub Engineer), Ashok Kumar (Sub Engineer), Dashabanta Sisodia (Sub Engineer), CS Ghatole (Chief Engineer), BL Ninama (Executive Engineer), Waqar Ahmad Siddiqui (SDO).

The report submitted by the probe team had cited various reasons and negligence in the construction work. The report pointed towards negligence in dam construction work and also added that water was filled in the dam in haste. It also said that experienced engineers were not engaged (in construction work). Moreover, there were pebbles in soil which led to erosion of the mud wall of the dam.

Notably, some days back, Karam dam had developed a major leakage, posing threat to villages situated downstream. When leakage acquired serious proportions, an alert was sounded and at least 18 villages were evacuated. People were taken to safer places nearby. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself monitored the rescue operation from the situation room of Mantralaya as well as efforts were made to drain out dam water by making a separate channel. Ministers including water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat and Health Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary were sent to the spot to supervise the work of channel construction and rescue operation as well. Army help was also solicited.

Later this channel was widened through which water gushed out with great speed, forcing the government to urge villagers not to visit their villages. When the water of the dam was drained out fully, then only the government took the sigh of relief. At that time, the government had asserted that the guilty would not be spared.

