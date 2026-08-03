Kanha Rescues Tigress That Killed Woman In Balaghat, Shifts It To Van Vihar | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kanha Tiger Reserve officials rescued a tigress that allegedly killed a woman in Parrapur village under Baihar in Balaghat during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The tigress was later translocated to Van Vihar National Park.

Forest officials said the tigress had grown old and its canine teeth were worn down, forcing it to look for easy prey to satisfy its hunger. They believe this was the reason behind the fatal attack on the woman.

Sources said Kanha Tiger Reserve officials installed camera traps and deployed elephant teams to trace the suspected tigress after the incident in Parrapur village.

During the search operation, forest officials tracked the movement of a 14-year-old tigress, identified as T-27, near Parrapur village. It had reportedly attempted to enter a house and had also killed cattle. Its movement had been reported in the area earlier as well.

Considering the seriousness of the situation and to prevent human-animal conflict, forest officials sought permission to rescue and relocate the tigress.

After obtaining approval from Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Samita Rajora, Kanha Tiger Reserve officials launched the rescue operation.

The tigress was tranquilised and rescued on Monday afternoon. Wildlife health officer Dr Sandeep Agrawal examined the animal.

During the health examination, officials found that the tigress's canine teeth were badly worn down, making it difficult for the animal to hunt wild prey. After the rescue, the tigress was translocated to Van Vihar in a specially designed transport vehicle.

Meanwhile, Kanha Tiger Reserve officials are sensitising villagers not to venture out alone and to immediately report the movement of wild animals.

Woman killed in attack

A 45-year-old woman, identified as Sugni Bai, was dragged out of her doorless hut and killed by the tigress during the night of Aug 2 in Parrapur village.