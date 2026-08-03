Bhopal Police Solve Katara Hills Kidnap Mystery; No Abduction Attempt Took Place | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The alleged attempted abduction of two minor girls in Katara Hills area has turned out to be false after a police investigation found no evidence to support the claim.

According to police, the two girls, aged nine and 10, had initially told their families that three masked men, accompanied by a woman carrying a toddler, had tried to abduct them while they were playing near a forest close to their house at 5 pm.

Acting on the information, Katara Hills police launched an extensive investigation, forming three teams and examining footage from nearly 100 CCTV cameras in and around the area.

However, investigators found no suspicious activity or anyone matching the description given by the children.

Late on Saturday night, one of the girls reportedly confessed to her mother that the story had been fabricated because both of them had returned home late after playing and feared being scolded.

The girl told her mother that the two friends had planned to make up the abduction story as an excuse for their delay. The family subsequently informed the police about the confession.

With the CCTV footage yielding no evidence and the children's admission confirming that the incident was fabricated, police said no abduction attempt had taken place. Police officials added that the family did not submit a written complaint.