Kangana Ranaut, in state capital for shooting of 'Dhaaakad', dazzles against Shaukat Mahal backdrop

BHOPAL: Clad in jeans and shirt, chubby Kangana Ranaut, film actress, appeared at Shaukat Mahal in the city on Saturday. She was in the state capital for the shooting of ‘Dhaaakad’. Shaukat Mahal, against a backdrop of cloudy sky and drizzle, added more charm to the ambience for shooting that began at 9am. The scenes were shot in a home sequence. In one of the scenes, Kangana, who is playing the role of a police officer in the film, enters a home and meets a little girl. The first phase of the shooting ended at 6pm. After finishing a day’s hard work, Kangana met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Inaugural clap

The shoot got the inaugural clap from culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur at Hamid Manzil. At the time of the muharrat shooting, Kangana said to media persons that she had come to Bhopal after a gap of one and a half years. "The city is unchanged. It’s as vivacious as ever. It doesn’t seem that the city has been under lockdown for months and a large number of people here were afflicted with corona," said Kangana Ranaut.

Shoot for 25 days in Bhopal

The shooting of the movie will continue till January 25 in Bhopal after which the cast and crew will move first to Pachmarhi and then to Sarni. The film will be shot in at the thermal power plant in Sarni. Directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut, the action-thriller film will be shot in the state for 38 days.

Some scenes of the film will also be shot in Thailand. Produced under the bannder of Sohan Rockstar Entertainment Limited, Mumbai, the film may release in October this year. This is the fourth movie of Kangana which is being shot in the state. Before this, her movies, ‘Revolver Rani’, ‘Manikarnika’ and ‘Panga’ were shot in Bhopal, Gwalior and Maheshwar.