Kamal Nath's Indian Covid remark: Isn't this statement seditious? asks Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh

"The spread of Covid-19 in the state is under control," the Chief Minister said and then informed that Madhya Pradesh recorded 3,375 COVID-19 positive cases, 7,587 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate dropped to only 4.26 per cent.

Days after the BJP alleged that a "Congress toolkit" referred to the new mutant of coronavirus as "Indian variant", former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is afraid of "Indian variant" of COVID-19.

The Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly claimed that over one lakh people died in the state during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It started with Chinese corona. Now it's Indian variant corona. The Prime Minister and President are afraid of the Indian variant. A country like Singapore has banned us. Somebody told me that a student who got admission to a college there, his admission was cancelled. They told him that he was coming from India and might bring the Indian variant with him," the former chief minister had told ANI.