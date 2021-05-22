Kamal Nath's 'Indian Covid' jibe insulted nation; Why is Sonia Gandhi silent? asks Union minister Javadekar

New Delhi/Bhopal: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and senior BJP leader, Prakash Javadekar on Saturday slammed Congress and its acting president Sonia Gandhi for indulging in "politics of negativity" against the country.

He questioned the silence of Gandhi over her party's senior leader Kamal Nath for calling the new Covid-19 variant as 'Indian Corona' and asked why she did not condemn the remarks by the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

"Congress leader Kamal Nath has named Corona as Indian Corona. A few people were calling a particular variant as the Indian variant. He went a step ahead and called it Indian Corona. He further said that the identity of India is - Mera Bharat COVID (My India COVID). His statement is doing the rounds and he has not disowned it till now," the Union Minister stated.

"His statement calling India's identity as Mera Bharat COVID is an insult of the country. This is an insult of India," he added.

Javadekar also accused Congress of tarnishing the image of India and weakening the country's battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Congress is trying to weaken the battle against COVID-19. They are not performing the role of a responsible Opposition. Sonia Ji should tell why is Congress indulging in politics of negativity and why has she not condemned it till now?" asked Javadekar.