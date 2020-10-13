Kamal Nath was transformer supplier in Digvijaya Government, alleges Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The controversy over a Congress leader describing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as ‘bhookha-nanga’ (a pauper) refuses to die.

At a joint conference here on Tuesday, Chouhan and state BJP chief VD Sharma made a series of allegations against Congress state president Nath. The chief minister said that during the Diggi regime, industrialist Kamal Nath used to supply transformers and electric meters (to the government).

Chouhan said that he has no problems being described as ‘bhookha-nanga’. In fact, ‘I welcome it,’ he said. He said that many had turned industrialists by using their influence. “Nath is a Shahenshah, he is a rich man. This rich man had stopped the schemes under which the government was paying the fee of meritorious students and laptops were provided to them,” said Chief Minister.

Chouhan said that as he was born to poor parents, he would ensure that budgetary allocations are made for the poor in proportion to their population. “In the coming days, we would be formulating more schemes for helping the poor. The amount of ‘Samman Nidhi’ of the farmers would be raised,” he said.

Chouhan said that the Congress leaders have now started abusing Madhavrao Scindia, too. “Jyotiradiyta was a nice man till he was in the Congress. Now, he has become a villain,” he said.

Nath sucked blood of the poor: VD

State BJP chief VD Sharma said that Kamal Nath has become a big industrialist by sucking the blood of the poor. He said that after the by-elections, Nath would not move to Delhi or Chhindwara. He would be dispatched to West Bengal. He said that Nath is a courtier in the Durbar of the Gandhi clan, adding that insulting Chouhan was insulting the poor and the farmers of the state. He said that Nath was a ‘hero’ of the Emergency and he cannot understand the pain and distress of the poor.