Kamal Nath forms 28 panels to rejuvenate Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Congress state president Kamal Nath has formed 28 committees, which will work with the organisation. The first meeting is going to be held on Thursday.

The former chief minister and PCC president is reshaping the organisation and also trying to strengthen the party in the state.

In the recent series of reshaping, state vice-presidents Chandra Prabash Shekhar, treasurer Prakash Jain and general secretary Rajiv Singh will look after Congress buildings, land and protocol.

Narendra Saluja will look after media coordination of former chief minister Nath, while state media vice-president Bhupendra Gupta will have the responsibility of the freedom-fighters’ wing. Spokesperson JP Dhanopia will also look after the work of the Election Commission.

Vibha Patel will coordinate on OBC, women, ASHA and other related issues. Anand Taran will look after the work of festivals, special days, while DCC, Bhopal urban, Asif Jaki will have the responsibility of minority-related issues.