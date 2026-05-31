Kaliasot River Rally Draws Nature Lovers, Plans For Conservation, Rejuvenation Of The River Discussed | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of environmental enthusiasts including children, youth, women and senior citizens, took part in the Kaliasot River rally to promote river conservation, water augmentation and public participation.

It was also aimed at formulating a practical and technical action plan for the conservation, rejuvenation and long-term water management of Kaliasot River.

The rally began from Kaliasot 13 gates. Participants collected waste floating in the river water.

They exchanged ideas with experts regarding the development of a cycling track, a walking plaza, a green corridor and a designated relaxation zone along the right bank of Kaliasot River.

Experts including Ashok Mishra (IAS), AK Vishwakarma (groundwater hydrologist), Pawan Sahitani (urban planner) and Uday Roman conducted surveys and encouraged the formulation of future action plans.

These include drafting a blueprint for further beautifying the left bank of the river, identifying specific channels (sewage discharge points), devising a plan to ensure that the water levels in nearby wells and stepwells remain consistently high.

They also plan to ensure that the river never runs dry, even during the scorching summer months and always maintains a healthy water depth of 3 to 4 metres.

It also aims to encourage local builders to implement rainwater harvesting systems and to make preparations for an extensive tree-planting drive across the entire 22-kilometre stretch of the riverbank.