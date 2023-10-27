Kaliasot And Kerwa Encroachment: Environmentalists Claim Govt Reports Contradictory

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Environmentalists, who have filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over encroachment at Kaliasot and Kerwa, said that two reports submitted by the joint committee are contradictory and do not match.

The joint committee report submitted on September 14 and October 31 are different, while both the reports were prepared by the same departments, they said.

Environmentalists Dr SC Pandey, Rashid Noor Khan and urban planning expert Kamal Rathi interacted with media persons on Thursday.

Pandey said, “As in the old report, pillars installed for demarcation of FTL, has been totally damaged and there is no provision to rectify, while in the new report, the government claimed installing 1,080 pillars in Kaliasot and 679 pillars in Kerwa.”

He further said, “In the old report, the government said that there is no encroachment, while in the new report, it said that there are 129 encroachment and out of which 96 are in Kaliasot, while 33 are at Kerwa water reservoir.

The old report said that no untreated sewage mixes, while the new report said, four nullahs are found mixing in Kaliasot, while in Kerwa, dirty water from many villages was found mixing.”

They have alleged that the state government has not sent any notice to 84 encroachers of government land at Kaliasot-Kerwa water reservoir. They said, “Full Tank Level (FTL) has been intentionally shown less so that encroachers would be protected.

In the action taken report submitted to the NGT by the government, the names of 127 encroachers were pointed out stating that notices were served to all.

But 84 out of 127 encroachers, which are on government land, have not been sent any notice."

Pandey said, “At Kerwa reservoir, 33 encroachers are there and out of them 18 are on government land. Only one AS Singhdeo has been served notice so far. Botanical garden and other gardens of 150 hectares around these water reservoirs have been totally ignored.”

