Kalanjali Kalotsav: 108 Dancers Unite In Vande Mataram Performance | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 108 Bharatanatyam dancers presented ‘Vande Mataram’, which received a standing ovation from the audience at Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Friday evening. The performance showcased harmony, cultural unity and national pride.

It was part of the 27th Kalanjali Kalotsav organised by Kalanjali, an institution dedicated to Indian classical dance and traditional performing arts.

Another thematic Bharatanatyam production, Shivamayam, emerged as the artistic centrepiece of the evening and received widespread acclaim from the audience.

The dancers explored various dimensions of Lord Shiva — from Nataraja, the Cosmic Dancer, to the divine force of creation, preservation, transformation and transcendence.

It was conceptualised, choreographed and directed by Guru Pradeep Krishnan.

One of the most significant highlights of the event was the collective Rangapravesham of 27 advanced disciples, marking a defining milestone in their artistic journeys.

The festival also featured a rich and diverse repertoire of Bharatanatyam, folk dance and classical music, creating a vibrant panorama of India's cultural traditions.