Kailash May Get Relief, 35 Cases Registered Against Him In Last Polls | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit is happy with the party's landslide victory in West Bengal.

Although the politicians from Madhya Pradesh did not go to West Bengal for electioneering this year, many leaders from the state campaigned there during the 2021 Assembly elections.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya had been the party's in-charge in West Bengal for five years.

During his stay in the state, the West Bengal government led by Mamta Banerjee registered criminal cases against Vijayvargiya, which are still continuing.

Since the BJP is forming the government in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya is likely to get relief from these cases.

The government registered those cases against Vijayvargiya during the period from Lok Sabha elections in 2019 to Vidhan Sabha elections in 2021.

The BJP government may again order an inquiry into these cases. A petition may be filed in the court to close the files.

Vijayvargiya was the party's in-charge in West Bengal from 2016 to 2021. The BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and 77 seats in the assembly in 2021. He could not go to West Bengal after the government registered cases against him.

Vijayvargiya and many RSS workers played an important role in strengthening the BJP in West Bengal, where the organisation is weak.

Vijayvargiya also played a critical role in bringing leaders from other political outfits to the BJP. The RSS, too, worked hard to connect the BJP with people, which led to a landslide victory for the party.