Kailaras Sugar Mill To Restart In Morena, Congress Legislator On Fast

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has decided to reopen the Kailaras sugar mill in Morena district after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav showed anger over the issue.

Congress legislator from the Joura assembly constituency Pankaj Upadhyay has been on fast, demanding reopening of the factory.

Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana told media persons that the government began the process for reopening the factory.

He said the chief minister issued directives to restart the unit. The process will start through the Micro, Medium, and Small Enterprises (MSME), he further said, adding that proposals will be taken from the directors of big sugar factories.

After demarcating the land for the factory, the government plans to set up industrial clusters to establish MSME units.

According to him, the cabinet approved handing over of the land belonging to Kailaras sugar mill to MSME on August 19 last year.

The chief minister expressed anger, saying since the government was not taking over the land of the factory, Kansana should have explained it to the public.

According to reports, two senior leaders of the BJP have locked horns over the sugar factory land.