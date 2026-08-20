Bhopal Municipal Corporation House Passes Property Leasing Proposals Amid Uproar, Traders Protest Licence Fee | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) council passed proposals to lease and rent out vacant municipal properties at its stormy meeting on Wednesday, while traders staged a peaceful protest outside the council venue against commercial licence fees and notices issued to establishments operating in residential areas.

The House approved several proposals to lease or rent vacant municipal properties by a majority vote.

These included the PRO section at New Market, building permission office opposite Shahpura, vacant offices at ISBT, space at Harshvardhan Complex near Mata Mandir and the front portion of the Smart City office at BHEL, Govindpura.

The Smart City proposal, involving monthly rent of Rs 6.98 lakh, drew objections as the property is leased to the corporation by BHEL.

Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki also pointed to provisions restricting rental arrangements to 11 months. Despite the objections, the proposal was approved.

A proposal related to the vacant space at Atal Bhawan was also discussed, with MIC member Jagdish Yadav suggesting that the lease period be reduced from 30 years to two years.

The meeting began around 50 minutes late. Ahead of the proceedings, Chamber of Commerce president Govind Goyal and traders submitted a memorandum.

Traders also staged a peaceful protest outside the council venue against BMC notices issued to establishments for alleged illegal commercial activity.

At the meeting, chairman Kishan Suryavanshi allowed Goyal to sit in the council hall. Following discussions, the House agreed to forward a proposal to the state government for abolition of the licence fee.

Later, due to continued commotion in the House, the chairman said that the action against illegal commercial establishments was under the review of the Supreme Court and directed the House not to discuss the matter further.

Oppn surrounds chairman over 'Bhopal's Master Plan'

Congress councillors surrounded the chairman's podium demanding implementation of the Bhopal Master Plan.

They questioned why the BMC had been collecting commercial-related charges from establishments for decades if their activities were now being treated as illegal.

'Son Chiraiya' proposal sent back to MIC

The proposal to rent out the women's 'Son Chiraiya' Hawkers' Corner opposite Nutan College was returned to the MIC for reconsideration.

Congress councillor Yogendra Singh 'Guddu' Chauhan objected to opening tea and snack stalls near the girls' college, citing safety and nuisance concerns.

Other councillors suggested using the space for events, while Mayor Malti Rai proposed leasing it with strict conditions against unlawful activities.

Properties proposed for lease, rent

PRO section at New Market

Building permission office opposite Shahpura

Vacant offices at ISBT

Space at Harshvardhan Complex near Mata Mandir

Front portion of Smart City office at BHEL, Govindpura