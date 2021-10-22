Kachre se Kanchan: Rural women make Diwali hamper out of waste

BHOPAL: Gift hampers prepared from waste materials will be put for sale at Bhopal Haat and 10-number market, ahead of Diwali. The village women have prepared the gift hampers recycling the discarded materials, under initiative Kachre se Kanchan.

Talking to media persons on Friday, collector Bhopal Avinash Lavania said the initiative was based on the theme of Clean India Mission where waste materials is recycled and reused. The women of Mendora village Panchayat prepared gift hampers for Diwali using the discarded articles. The hampers will be available at a cost of Rs 1000.

Bhopal jila panchayat officials have formed self-help groups to empower village women. The women from two such SHGs, Tulsi and Ganesh, have prepared these gift hampers.

The women entrepreneurs have also created their clothing brand ‘Sanskar’, and have manufactured 600 sarees which would be available at showrooms.

Lavania said that the Jila panchayat will support the initiative and the raw materials will be provided to the women entrepreneurs. All the profit from the sale will go to the village women, he said.

Kanchan means gold and on the occasion of Diwali, people should buy these gift hampers as they go for ornaments, to enlighten lives of these enterprising women, said the collector.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:46 PM IST