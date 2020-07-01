Jyotiraditya Scindia arriving in Bhopal on Thursday, to take part in cabinet expansion

BHOPAL: BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia is coming to Bhopal on Thursday to take part in the function to be held for swearing-in of the ministers.

After joining the BJP, Scindia came to Bhopal only to file nomination for Rajya Sabha seat.

Scindia will hold meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the former ministers from those constituencies where the by-elections will be held.

Each constituency will be discussed for 15 minutes in the meeting. Scindia will take part in two functions.

One will be held to give BJP membership to some Congress workers and the other to celebrate completion of 100 days of the BJP’s rule in the state.