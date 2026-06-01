Jyoti Ratre, First From MP To Summit Mexico’s Pico De Orizaba, Dedicates Feat To Rural Women | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jyoti Ratre has become the first mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh to climb the 5,636-metre (18,491-foot) Pico de Orizaba in Mexico.

She is now India's senior-most female mountaineer to have successfully hoisted the Tiranga on the highest volcanoes across three continents. She dedicated this expedition to the rural women of India.

Jyoti shared that the final ascent (summit push) began at 12:42 am on May 30, amidst pitch darkness, biting cold and fierce winds.

After a continuous struggle lasting approximately 10 hours and 28 minutes, she reached the summit at 11:10 am, where she hoisted India's Tricolour.

During the expedition, the temperature near the summit plummeted to between -15°C and -18°C. Due to fierce icy winds, the wind-chill factor made the cold feel closer to -20°C.

“The descent was far more challenging than the climb itself. Fierce winds and icy weather constantly put me to the test. Yet, the dream of seeing the Tricolour fluttering atop the summit was greater than any hardship,” Jyoti said.