Justice Alpesh Yashwant Kogje Takes Oath As Chief Justice Of The MP High Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to Chief Justice of the MP High Court, AlpeshYashwantKogje, on Thursday.

He will be 30th CJ of the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, several judges of the high court, and eminent people participated in the oath-taking ceremony.

Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal coordinated the event. In honour of CJ, Yadav organised a lunch at the CM House in which several cabinet ministers and judges remained present.

Before taking over as CJ of Madhya Pradesh, Kogje remained the CJ of the Gujarat High Court.

Earlier, he was a judge of the Allahabad High Court and also worked as a special public prosecutor in the SIT set up to probe the Godhra riots.

High Court Restores Financial Powers Of Jaora Municipality President

The Indore High Court has passed a major order on Friday restoring the financial powers of Jaora Municipality president Anam Yusuf Kadpa, bringing relief not just to Jaora but to municipal bodies across the state.

Earlier, the court had imposed an interim stay on Kadpa's financial powers on a petition filed by Rumkan Rajesh Dhakad, which had caused concern among presidents and vice-presidents of municipal bodies across the state. However, the court has now revoked this interim relief, automatically lifting the stay on the municipality president's financial powers.