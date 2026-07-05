Just 15 Minutes Of Rain Floods Sheopur Busy Market; People Wade Through Knee-Deep Water | VIDEO

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Just 15 minutes of heavy rain on Sunday left the busy Chudi Market area completely waterlogged and causing problems for shopkeepers, commuters and residents in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur.

A video from the spot shows people folding their clothes up to their knees as they walked through the flooded streets. The entire market area can be seen submerged under water, with people struggling to move around.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Heavy Rain Caused Knee-Deep Waterlogging In Chudi Market Area Of MP's Sheopur; People Wade Through Flooded Streets #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/F6BmBHe6iL — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 5, 2026

The market lanes were filled with water within minutes, making it difficult for people to walk and for two-wheelers to pass through the area. Water also collected outside several shops, affecting business activities.

Local residents said that every year the municipal body claims to clean drains before the monsoon, but the first spell of rain exposed the reality of those preparations.

Residents said the monsoon has only just begun, and if such severe waterlogging can happen after only 15 minutes of rain, the situation could become much worse during continuous rainfall.

People have urged the municipal authorities to immediately improve the drainage system and take steps to prevent waterlogging in the coming days.

Heavy Monsoon Across MP

Heavy monsoon rain continued across several parts of Madhya Pradesh, causing waterlogging, overflowing rivers and flood-like conditions in many districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts for several areas as the monsoon remains active across the state. Different districts faced roads submerged, vehicles getting trapped in strong water currents and people struggling to cross flooded stretches.

In many places, local residents helped rescue those caught in the rising water.