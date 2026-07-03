Heavy Rain Triggers Dangerous Flood-Like Scenes Across Madhya Pradesh; Multiple Rescues Caught On VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain continued to affect several parts of Madhya Pradesh, leading to waterlogging, overflowing rivers and dangerous road conditions.

Videos from different districts showed vehicles getting trapped in strong water currents, while local people stepped in to rescue those caught in the rising water.

Car Swept Away In Dindori, Three Men Swim To Safety

In Shahpura area of Dindori district, a car got trapped while trying to cross an overflowing river after heavy rain. As the water level rose, the vehicle started drifting with the strong current.

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The three men inside acted quickly by opening the doors and getting out before the car was completely submerged.

Since all three knew how to swim, they managed to fight the strong current and safely reached the riverbank, narrowly escaping a major tragedy.

Narmada River swells in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori after heavy rainfall.

Water level of Narmada river rises amid heavy rain in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/eabAuBlDx5 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 3, 2026

Woman's Scooter Trapped In Waterlogged Road

In another incident, a woman riding a scooter got stranded after entering a heavily waterlogged road. A video showed the scooter almost submerged in the flooded street as local residents rushed to help.

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I was not surprised to learn that the video is from Madhya Pradesh.



When you have a property dealer serving as a full-time Chief Minister, busy indulging in caste politics rather than governance, incidents like this become a normal occurrence in the state.



I only hope that no… — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) July 2, 2026

People pulled the woman to safety and later worked together to remove her scooter from the water.

Bike Swept Away While Crossing Overflowing Causeway

In another part of the state, a young man was swept away along with his motorcycle while trying to cross an overflowing causeway over the Jhalda Khal stream on the evening of July 2.

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तेज बारिश के बाद उफनाई झालडा खाल की रपट पुलिया पार करते समय एक युवक बाइक सहित तेज बहाव में बह गया। हालांकि वह कुछ दूरी पर सुरक्षित बाहर निकल आया, लेकिन उसकी मोटरसाइकिल पानी में बह गई। घटना 2 जुलाई की शाम की बताई जा रही है। प्रशासन ने लोगों से अपील की है कि बारिश के दौरान उफनते… pic.twitter.com/9hMfQmMgoh — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) July 3, 2026

The rider managed to come out safely after being carried some distance by the strong current, but his motorcycle was washed away in the floodwater.

Waterlogging In Ujjain

Heavy rain also caused waterlogging in several parts of Ujjain, while the water level of the Shipra River rose due to continuous rainfall. Several roads remained flooded, making it difficult for people and vehicles to move.

A flooding tributary of River Wainganga between Sonkhar - Rumali in Keolari block, Seoni District, Madhya Pradesh.



This is Godavari River Basin, Vidarbha and Adjoining Madhya Pradesh received heavy rains since yesterday.



Forwarded Video. pic.twitter.com/tWcwJC3TeT — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) July 2, 2026

Administration Issues Warning

Following these incidents, the administration urged people not to cross overflowing rivers, streams or submerged causeways during heavy rain. Officials warned that water levels can rise suddenly, and strong currents can easily sweep away vehicles, putting lives at risk.