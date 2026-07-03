 Heavy Rain Triggers Dangerous Flood-Like Scenes Across Madhya Pradesh; Multiple Rescues Caught On VIDEO
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Heavy Rain Triggers Dangerous Flood-Like Scenes Across Madhya Pradesh; Multiple Rescues Caught On VIDEO

Heavy rain across Madhya Pradesh triggered dangerous situations in several districts. In Dindori, three men swam to safety after their car was swept away in an overflowing river. In another incident, locals rescued a woman and her scooter from a flooded road, while a biker survived after being washed away but lost his motorcycle. Waterlogging and rising river levels were reported in several areas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 03, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
Heavy Rain Triggers Dangerous Flood-Like Scenes Across Madhya Pradesh; Multiple Rescues Caught On VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain continued to affect several parts of Madhya Pradesh, leading to waterlogging, overflowing rivers and dangerous road conditions.

Videos from different districts showed vehicles getting trapped in strong water currents, while local people stepped in to rescue those caught in the rising water.

Car Swept Away In Dindori, Three Men Swim To Safety

In Shahpura area of Dindori district, a car got trapped while trying to cross an overflowing river after heavy rain. As the water level rose, the vehicle started drifting with the strong current.

Watch VIDEO :

The three men inside acted quickly by opening the doors and getting out before the car was completely submerged.

Since all three knew how to swim, they managed to fight the strong current and safely reached the riverbank, narrowly escaping a major tragedy.

Narmada River swells in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori after heavy rainfall.

Woman's Scooter Trapped In Waterlogged Road

In another incident, a woman riding a scooter got stranded after entering a heavily waterlogged road. A video showed the scooter almost submerged in the flooded street as local residents rushed to help.

Watch VIDEO :

People pulled the woman to safety and later worked together to remove her scooter from the water.

Bike Swept Away While Crossing Overflowing Causeway

In another part of the state, a young man was swept away along with his motorcycle while trying to cross an overflowing causeway over the Jhalda Khal stream on the evening of July 2.

Watch VIDEO :

The rider managed to come out safely after being carried some distance by the strong current, but his motorcycle was washed away in the floodwater.

Waterlogging In Ujjain

Heavy rain also caused waterlogging in several parts of Ujjain, while the water level of the Shipra River rose due to continuous rainfall. Several roads remained flooded, making it difficult for people and vehicles to move.

Administration Issues Warning

Following these incidents, the administration urged people not to cross overflowing rivers, streams or submerged causeways during heavy rain. Officials warned that water levels can rise suddenly, and strong currents can easily sweep away vehicles, putting lives at risk.

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