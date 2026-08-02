Junior Officers Get Large Districts, Seniors Posted To Small Places | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior count among the state's largest districts where the government posts senior IAS officers as collectors.

But for the first time, the government posted the senior officers to small districts and their junior counterparts to large districts.

The government recently posted 2012-batch IAS officer Ajay Katseria as collector of the Ratlam district.

Similarly, the state sent 2012-batch officers Rajeev Ranjan Meena and Pratibha Pal to Dhar and Sagar, respectively.

A 2011-batch officer, Ruchika Chauhan, got posting as the collector of Gwalior.

So far as promotee officials are concerned, the government posted 2011-batch officer Uma Prajapati to Panna and 2012-batch officers Narendra Suryawanshi and Vivek Shrotriya to Rewa and Tikamgarh, respectively.

On the other hand, the 2013-batch officers got postings in large districts. The government sent 2013-batch officers Shivam Verma to Indore, Priyank Mishra to Bhopal, and Raghvendra Singh to Jabalpur.

According to administration experts, the factors other than seniority take precedence in the posting of collectors.

If the government favours an officer, he posts to a major district regardless of his seniority, they said.

Earlier, the posting of an officer as a collector in a district depended on which batch he belonged to.