Independence Day 2026: MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Hoists Tricolour At PCC Office, Calls For Pledge On Corruption-Free System & Better Education | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari hoisted the national flag at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Bhopal on Independence Day on Saturday.

Congress Seva Dal members and party workers were also present at the event.

After the flag was hoisted, those present saluted the Tricolour. Patwari also extended Independence Day wishes to the people of Madhya Pradesh and the country.

Watch the VIDEO below :

आज भोपाल निवास पर ध्वजारोहण किया एवं समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं प्रेषित कीं!



जय हिंद! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8srgBECKcp — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) August 15, 2026

Speaking on the occasion, Patwari said Independence Day is a day to take a pledge for the future of the country and its youth. He said the day should be used to think about what kind of future India wants and what opportunities should be given to its young people.

आज आज़ादी पर्व के अवसर पर सभी प्रदेशवासी संकल्प लें कि :

भ्रष्टाचार-मुक्त व्यवस्था के लिए संघर्ष करेंगे और जनविरोधी सरकार को हटाने की आवाज़ बुलंद करेंगे।



साथ ही शिक्षा की सुरक्षा और KG से PG तक मुफ्त शिक्षा के अधिकार की लड़ाई को और मजबूत करेंगे तथा हर बच्चे के बेहतर भविष्य का… pic.twitter.com/FJIwlmOQFa — MP Congress (@INCMP) August 15, 2026

Patwari said people should resolve to work for a corruption-free system and raise their voice against a government that does not work in the interest of people. He also called for strengthening the fight to protect education rights and free education from KG to PG.

He said the focus should be on building a better future for every child and working together for the development of the country.