Jashn-E-Gulabi: Begums Of Bhopal Celebrates Diwali

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The annual Diwali celebration, known as “Jashn-e-Gulabi,” was celebrated by the Begums of Bhopal on Sunday. In the past, the Begums would celebrate all seasons and this year, they embraced pre-Diwali celebrations with the theme of “Jashn-e-Gulabi.” The event was organised by the Begums Mehfil Club as a monthly activity. The theme for the Diwali Milan was subtle and soothing shades of pink. Pink signifies the enchanting and alluring colors of winter, as Diwali heralds the arrival of the cold season.

Therefore, every year, Diwali Milan is celebrated with the “Jashn-e-Gulabi” spirit by the club. Women adorned themselves in traditional attire featuring these shades, which looked incredibly attractive. The event featured live music, games, quizzes, entertainment, and delicious food, making it a grand celebration. Beautiful decorations with exquisite lamps were created by underprivileged children from the Nirman Parirvatan Sanstha. During the programme, the “Lady of the Evening” and the “Begum of the Mehfil” were also selected. Nearly 50 women, including several distinguished guests, participated in the event.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)