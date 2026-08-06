'Janta Se Bade Ho Kya Tum?' Jitu Patwari Accuses BJP Of Trying To Influence Datia Bypoll Result | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of attempting to influence the Datia Assembly bypoll result through money and the bureaucracy on Wednesday,

While addressing a public gathering in Datia after the Congress candidate's victory, Patwari claimed that the district Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) had assured the BJP they would "ensure" the party's win.

He said, "Sun lo SP aur Collector, tumne kaha tha jitwa denge. Janta se bade ho kya tum? Jitwa doge?" (Listen, SP and Collector, you had said you would make them win. Are you bigger than the people? Can you decide the election?)

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सत्ता के लुटेरे दतिया की पवित्र भूमि को भी छल और धनबल से कलंकित करना चाहते थे! जनता और मां पीतांबरा ने ऐसा सबक सिखाया है कि कभी भूल नहीं पाएंगे!



📍दतिया pic.twitter.com/v08tlV48GE — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) August 5, 2026

'Maa Pitambra Blessed Congress'

He also took a swipe at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying the BJP's campaign and the alleged use of government machinery failed to sway voters.

"Mohan Yadav came here for public outreach, but neither the power of money nor the power of the government worked. Neither their fear nor their arrogance succeeded," he said.

Invoking Goddess Pitambara, Patwari said the Congress had her blessings and suggested that no government or individual could be greater than the deity.

"Maa Pitambara was watching everyone's arrogance. No one can become greater than Maa. No government is above her," he said.

Congress' Ghanshyam Singh defeats BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari

Congress defeated the BJP for the second consecutive time in the Datia Assembly by-election, with Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh defeating BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,056 votes.

During the 14th round of counting, the Congress secured 6,614 votes, while the BJP received 3,100 votes.

The Congress' lead also surpassed its winning margin from the 2023 Assembly election.