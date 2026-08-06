Narottam Mishra Visits ‘Brother’ Ashutosh Tiwari’s Residence After Datia Debacle, Debunks Rumours On ‘Differences’ | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Narottam Mishra visited the house of BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari amid blame and counter-blame for the ruling party's defeat in the Datia by-election.

After meeting Tiwari, Mishra made a post on social media that some people started spreading canards about him and Tiwari.

He wrote: ''Ashutosh is my younger brother. I have always had affection for him. Our relations have never soured. Nor will it ever be. Even today, we have affectionately met each other.''

According to Mishra, Ashutosh, who always toils for the party, sincerely worked for him during the 2003 assembly elections in the Dabra constituency. Mishra fought from Dabra.

Mishra wrote Ashutosh would come up to the people's expectation.

Even after losing the election, he did not show anger against anyone, Mishra wrote, adding that this indicates Ashutosh's respect for party workers.

Through his post, Mishra appealed to the party workers to keep away from writing anything that may harm Ashutosh.

He will always be Ashutosh's elder brother and guardian. Ups and downs form part of politics, but family, Samskar, and relationships remain permanent, Mishra wrote.

Party's action wrong, says former head of Datia unit

Raghuveer Kushwaha, removed from the post of district president of the BJP, has objected to the dissolution of the district executive committee. Kushwaha said he worked for the party candidate Ashutosh Tiwari with sincerity.

Those who blamed the internal sabotage for the party's defeat must give proofs, he said, adding that they should provide audio, video, or any other documents to prove their claim.

Removing someone without notice demoralises the party workers, Kushwaha said, adding that he has been with the party since his childhood.

Kushwaha said he had toiled for the party candidate Ashutosh Tiwari during the by-election under the state leadership.

He appealed to the party leaders to reconsider their decision. He further said although he worked hard, the result upset him.

Tiwari dismisses sabotage claims after Datia defeat

Datia’s BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari on Wednesday dismissed speculation of internal sabotage in Datia Assembly by-election defeat, saying he had not submitted any evidence of internal sabotage and that such claims were merely rumours.

Rejecting reports of differences with Narottam Mishra, Tiwari said there was no rift between them. "Narottam Mishra is my elder brother," he said.

Responding to the BJP's decision to dissolve the Datia district unit, Tiwari said the move was merely an organisational restructuring.

He said Datia has several capable leaders who could become the district president and that even members of the previous district committee could be reappointed.

Tiwari said every party worker had put in sincere efforts during the campaign and contributed to the election.