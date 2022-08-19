Janmashtami Special: Gopal decorated with diamond pearl studded jewelery worth 100 crores

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is celebrated with great pomp across the country. Like every year, statues of Radha and Krishna in the princely temple of Gwalior are again decorated with jewels studded with diamonds and jewels worth crores of rupees.

The idols are reported to be adorned with gem-studded ornaments whose antique value is more than Rs 100 crores.

About one hundred and fifty jawans have been deployed for security inside and outside the temple. Security personnel is deployed in plain uniform along with uniforms. CSP level officers are monitoring it.

Worth mentioning, that the statues of Lord Krishna and Radha were adorned with this jewelry before Independence. Post independence of the country, the jewelery was put in a bank locker which came under the supervision of the Municipal Corporation in 2007 and since then on every Janmashtami, the idols of Radha-Krishna are dressed in them.

History of the Jewelry:

Gopal Mandir at Phool Bagh was established in 1921 by Madhavrao I, the then ruler of Gwalior princely state. He had made jewelry of silver and gold like a necklace of 55 Panna and saat ladi, gold flute, gold nath, and silver utensils used in pooja, to dress statues of Lord Krishna and Radha. Devotees wait throughout the year to see it which is why there is an influx of devotees for darshan.