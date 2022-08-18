Bhopal:7-year-old girl undergoes surgery after horrific dog attack; doctors assure restoration of eyesight

Suhani is being treated in Hamidia Hospital here having suffered major injuries in one of her eyes | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Even after the dog bite issue was raised in the state legislative Assembly, such cases are on the rise in the state capital city. A dog attack on a 7-year-old girl on Wednesday was the third major incident of such an attack in the current year.

The girl is being treated in Hamidia Hospital here having suffered major injuries in one of her eyes. Her condition is stable, as per doctors.

The girl Suhani was attacked by a dog in Banskhedi Kolar. First, she was taken to JK Hospital but then taken to Hamidia hospital. The operation took place in the night itself.

However, Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr Ashish Gohiya, talking to Free Press, has assured that eye sight of the latest dog bite victim will be restored but it will take some time.

On January 1, a 4-year-old girl Guddi was attacked by stray dogs in the Bagh Sevaniya area. The girl had deep wounds on her head, ears and hands. Along with the face, there were injuries on the stomach, waist and shoulder.

On February 17, a 7 years old boy was attacked in Garib Nagar, Kolar area. Even Kolar police had lodged an FIR against the dog owner.

Similarly, on February 26, a 6 years old Nimisha who was playing outside the house in Ashoka Garden near E-6 Vardhman Green Park, was attacked by a herd of 3-4 dogs. Nimisha got deep wounds. She recovered from wounds injuries but is still scared, as per locals.

Protest over stray dog menace in Bhopal | FP

Rs 7 crore have been spent on sterilization of dogs in Bhopal in about five and a half years. | FP

The matter of sterilization of stray dogs in the state was echoed in the assembly in March, 21,2022. BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodia had said that the stray dogs menace was increasing day by day in the state. What had the government been doing about this?

On this, the urban administration minister replied that the government had spent Rs 17 crore on sterilization to control the number of stray dogs in five big cities of the state in the last five years.

In Indore and Bhopal, the maximum expenditure on sterilization was reported to be more than Rs 14 crore. Rs 7 crore have been spent on sterilization of dogs in Bhopal in about five and a half years. During this, more than 1 lakh dogs were sterilized.

Despite this, dog population is growing. Cases of dog attack in many areas including Gehukheda, Kolar, Awadhpuri, Bagh Mughalia, Bagsewaniya, Jahangirabad, MP Nagar, Talaiya, Shahpura, Mata Mandir area, Panchsheel Nagar.