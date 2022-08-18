Bhopal: Spl CBI court sentences three candidates to 7-year RI in police constable recruitment test -2013

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Special CBI court on Thursday sentenced seven year rigorous imprisonment to three candidates for malpractices in MPCRT-2013 (Police Constable Recruitment Test) conducted by Vyapam.

The Special Judge,CBI (Vyapam Cases), convicted Puran Singh, Lankesh Sharma and Satish Argal of using unfair means to clear the examination, as per the CIB statement.

CBI special public prosecutor Satish Dinkar told Free Press the CBI had registered the instant case on August, 17, 2015 in compliance with the orders dated July 9, 2015 of the Supreme Court and took over the investigation of FIR dated May 16, 2015.

Earlier, the case was registered at the police station of STF, Bhopal. It was alleged that the three candidates cleared the MPCRT-2013 Examination using unfair means like impersonation

After investigation, CBI had filed a charge-sheet against three candidates and a middleman in the the Court of 9th Addl. Sessions Judge, Bhopal on March 12, 2019.

Trial Court found three candidates guilty but the middleman was acquitted.

Vyapam (now known as professional examination board) had conducted the police recruitment exam in 2013.

The candidates had not appeared in the exam and instead their impersonators had written the test. Later when their photograph and signatures did not match they were booked for cheating and were arrested.