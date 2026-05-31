Jal Pravah Showcases Fusion Of Water And Culture At Sadaneera Samagam: Mirage Melodies Delivers Message On Water Conservation | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An exquisite fusion of water and culture was showcased in the Odissi dance-drama, Jal Pravah, which mesmerised the audience at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Saturday.

Presented by the disciples of renowned Odissi danseuse Madhavi Mudgal, the dance-drama commenced with Ganga Stavan (Hymn to the Ganges), offering a portrayal of the glory of the sacred river Ganga flowing from the matted locks of Lord Shiva.

It was part of the fourth day of the seven-day conclave Sadaneera Samagam organised by Veer Bharat Nyas. Besides, a children's play, Mirage Melodies, captivated the audience.

Directed by Mumbai-based theatre artiste Ipsita Chakraborty Singh, this bilingual (Hindi and English) production, spanning approximately 60 minutes, offered an impactful message regarding water conservation, ecological balance and human empathy.

‘Water crisis is global’

Jorge Arango, Deputy Chief of Mission from Ecuador, and the wife of the High Commissioner of Cyprus, Claudia Vryonide, participated in the event. Arango expressed concern about global water crisis.

He said that the water crisis was not a challenge unique to India alone but a crisis confronting the entire world. He said that the Government of Ecuador would also organised an annual festival dedicated to water conservation.

He said that he would make a concerted effort to implement the activities and initiatives showcased at this event on a broad scale in his country.