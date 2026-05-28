Jal Ganga Abhiyan Falls Flat: Over 100 Wells Gasp For Breath In Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 wells, including some ancient ones, in the Sehore city have turned into garbage dumps due to lack of cleanliness.

There are 15 wells in the Mandi area, which are in ruins. Similarly, there are three wells outside the Ganesh temple in Freejganj, which are full of garbage.

In the same way, a babdi (step well) in Galla Mandi, Jinwala Kuan on the Workshop Road, and another well behind the Workshop Colony are filled with garbage.

According to the elderly in the area, when the residents did not receive water supplied from the Parvati, they dug up several wells.

The conditions of the although the state government has launched Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan to clean the water bodies, including wells and ancient Badris (step wells), the campaign seems to have lost its way in Sehore.

In terms of ranking in implementing the campaign, Sehore's position is lower than other districts.

In all 35 wards in the district, the residents did not see anyone cleaning wells.

Although the government officials are sitting idle, the local youths are toiling to save the Siwan River in Sehore.

The youths have changed the condition of Hanuman Phatak, Hathi Ghat, and Baingan Ghat.

The purpose of the Jal Ganga Abhhiyan is to deepen the water bodies, restore them, and clean them up, but the government officials showed little interest in preserving the wells in the city.

Tenders floated, wells to be cleaned: CMO

Chief municipal officer of Sehore Nagar Palika Sudhir Singh said the wells would be cleaned and covered with iron nets.

He said he had floated tenders for the work and sought information about the condition of wells, and babdis from the corporators.