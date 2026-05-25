Jain Community Protests In State, Seeks SIT, Judicial Probe | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jain community staged a demonstration in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country on Monday, against the hit-and-run case that took place in Rewa, in which two Jain Sadhvis died and left others critically injured.

Organisations including Rashtriya Jain Shasan and Ekta Sangh have strongly condemned the accident, describing it as a shocking attack on Jain ascetics.

The incident occurred near the collectorate in Rewa's Civil Lines area on May 20 when a speeding car allegedly mowed down three Sadhvis who were on a religious foot journey.

In the incident, three Sadhvis were injured of whom two died. The third Sadhvi is battling for life at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa. The driver, identified as Rashid Ali Shah, fled but was later arrested after a long chase.

On Monday, Jain community raised doubts over the nature of the accident.

Community leaders alleged that video footage clearly shows the car swerving from the centre of the road and deliberately hitting the Sadhvis, suggesting a possible conspiracy rather than a mere accident.

They have demanded immediate registration of a murder case against the driver. The community has put forward several key demands including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough and impartial probe, preservation of all CCTV footage related to the incident and a fast-track court hearing.