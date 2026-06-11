Jail Manual Amended - 5:1 Lavatory-Prisoner Ratio Mandated; Inmates To Get Extra Soap | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has amended the jail manual. According to the notification, the number of lavatories will be increased to a ratio of 5:1, with one lavatory to be constructed for every five prisoners.

A waiting area will also be provided. The original jail manual was prepared during British era and was designed to impose punishment and a hard life on criminals sent to jail. Now, the name of the jails has been changed to 'Prisons and Correctional Services' and, for a long time, several agencies have been demanding improvements in facilities in jails.

The notification states that special provisions should be made for specially abled prisoners and separate toilets will be constructed for them. It has been directed that prisoners should receive one extra soap every month to wash their hands. Separate toilets will be constructed not only for prisoners but also for jail warders.

Chapati-making norms introduced

A provision has been made for cooking food and chapatis. It has been directed that wheat dough should be prepared properly. After preparing the dough, the chapatis shall be rolled and made round with the help of a cutter. The chapatis should be baked on a low flame so that they are cooked properly on all sides including from the inside, and to avoid half-baked chapatis. It has also been suggested that automatic chapati-makers be installed, if required.

Food and objections

If someone has a problem with the team that is cooking food, the person should be appointed as a cook and will cook food for all the prisoners. Importantly, no prisoner is permitted to cook food for himself.

Washing clothes

It has been directed that prisoners' clothes should be washed properly on a weekly basis. Beds should be washed every three months with hot water. Where the number of prisoners is large, clothes should be washed in washing machines.