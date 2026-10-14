'Jai Johar' Row In Bhopal! Police Inspector Suspended For Allegedly Abusing Tribal Students, Leaders Demand FIR | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod police station in-charge inspector Ratan Singh Parihar was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and making inappropriate casteist remarks against tribal students after they raised the slogan Jai Johar during a protest at Roshanpura on Tuesday.

The incident, captured in a video that went viral on social media, triggered widespread outrage, with tribal political leaders demanding action against the cop.

The inspector was also earlier accused of pushing and assaulting students during the CM Youth Conclave held on Lal Parade Ground. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took cognisance of the incident and directed an inquiry.

Minister of State Narendra Shivaji Patel said the inspector had been suspended and that action would also be taken against other personnel if found guilty during the investigation.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when students affiliated with Gondwana Students Union staged a protest at Roshanpura to press for various demands. DCP (Zone 2) Vikas Sehwal issued the suspension order, stating that the inspector's conduct appeared contrary to the standards expected from police personnel.

The order cited the seriousness of the incident and its impact on the image of the police department and said an impartial inquiry was underway.

Cong leaders condemn incident

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar termed the incident serious and condemnable.

He said Johar was not an insult but a symbol of tribal culture, self-respect and brotherhood, while saying that any insult to tribal identity and dignity would not be tolerated.

FIR demanded against inspector

Following the video's circulation on social media, tribal MLAs and several organisations demanded that an FIR be filed against the inspector.

Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti national patron Hiralal Alawa demanded that a case be registered under the SC/ST Act and the official concerned be terminated. He also announced a statewide agitation on the issue.