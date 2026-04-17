Jabalpur’s Sunita Singh Becomes Oldest Indian Woman To Scale Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro At 56 -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An Indian mountaineer created history by successfully climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

56-year-old Sunita Singh, hailing from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, has become one of the oldest Indian women to reach the summit of the 5,895-metre-high peak.

She reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro on April 15. Sunita Singh is originally from Jabalpur and is currently working as Assistant General Manager (AGM) at State Bank of India in Bhopal.

As soon as she reached the peak, she proudly hoisted the Indian Tricolour and State Bank of India’s banner there.

Sunita becomes inspiration for women

Despite challenges related to age, weather conditions, and her professional responsibilities, she successfully completed the tough expedition.

Her achievement is being seen as an inspiration for working women across the country.

Earlier, she had also made history by climbing Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe.

Her latest achievement has brought pride to Madhya Pradesh and India.

Muskan Raghuvanshi scaled the peak in 2024

Earlier in 2024, Muskan Raghuvanshi, an international mountaineer from Ashoknagar in Madhya Pradesh, also brought laurels to the nation and Madhya Pradesh.

She scaled Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, where she hoisted the Indian tricolour.

She became the youngest mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh to achieve this feat.

Earlier, she had climbed Australia’s highest peak, Mount Kosciuszko, on Independence Day in 2024.