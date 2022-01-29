Jabalpur: Youth murdered near TI’s residence in city

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was murdered near the residence of Ranjhi police station in charge in Jabalpur, the police said on Saturday.

According to reports, the youth’s boy was lying in a garden in front of the TI’s residence. The people of the colony went for a morning walk, saw the body and informed the TI.

Ranjhi police in charge Vijay Parsate reached the spot and called the police team. According to eyewitnesses, a big stone was also found inside the park which was stained with blood. On getting the information about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna sent a dog squad and FSL team to the spot.

Paraste said that the identity of youth was yet to ascertain. He, however, said that the youth was about 5.5 feet tall, and had a dark complexion. The youth had worn white shoes, gray shocks, blue lower, red-gray upper, gray thermal and tied pancharanga thread (Kalava) in the right hand. The police were trying to ascertain his identity on the basis of his appearance.

SP Bahuguna has directed all the police station in-charges of the city and countryside to get the details of the youth matched with the missing persons cases registered in the last one week.

The police, however, started an investigation into the matter and sent the body for an autopsy.

