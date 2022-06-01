Jabalpur: Youth held for posting objectionable content on social media against sitting Sarpanch ahead of panchayat polls

Representative Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable post against the sitting sarpanch of Sunwara village under Chargawan police station limits, Jabalpur on Tuesday.

According to reports, it was the first action by the police in the district against the social media war ahead of panchayat polls. The accused shared the objectionable post against the family members of the Sarpanch, Rajkuari Bai Patel, in whatsapp groups.

Chargawan police station in charge Vinod Pathak said that the action was taken following the complaint of the sarpanch’s son Tulsi Ram Patel. He told police that the accused, Dharmendra Patel, ran a whatsapp group ‘Apna Vakil Sahab Supporting Team’ where he shared the post containing foul words on the night of May 26.

Tulsi Ram further told police that following the message when he tried to talk with Dharmendra, he abused him and threatened.

Pathak said that acting on the complaint, the police team investigated the matter and registered a case against him under section 294, 507 and 151. The police arrested the accused and produced him before the court from where he was sent to jail.