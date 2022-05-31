Jabalpur: BJP President Nadda to stay at his in-laws' house during MP visit

JP Nadda's in-laws family members |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda to stay at his in-laws’ house in Jabalpur during his three-day visit in Madhya Pradesh.

Nadda will arrive in the state on June 1. During the visit, Nadda is expected to participate in several programmes besides holding meetings with the state core committee.

According to reports, the arrangements at in-laws’ house of Nadda, situated at Pachpedi, Jabalpur, are going on in full swing. Nadda will visit here for the first time after becoming the national president. He will stay here for two days.

Nadda’s 90-year-old mother-in-law, Jayshree Banerjee said that he visited here for the last time in 2018 during a ‘Janeu’ program in the family. She also said that she was so happy and every moment she was waiting for her son-in-law to come to the city.

They were taking special care of the food. Every dish of Nadda’s choice was being prepared in the house, She added.

Besides, the city is all set to welcome Nadda. He will participate in a roadshow followed by a youth conference on June 2. He will address the youth of the state under the Youth Connect campaign. Over 20 thousand youths from Jabalpur division will gather at the Veterinary Ground to attend the program.

