Jabalpur: Worker dies of electrocution, another sustains severe injuries

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A worker died of electrocution and another sustained severe injuries during maintenance work at 132 KV Vinoba Bhave Sub Station in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Prakash Pasi (28), a resident of Ranjhi Jhanda Chowk, Nai Basti and the injured was identified as Rajkumar Panthi, a resident of Ghampur. Rajkumar has been admitted to Mahakoshal Hospital and his condition is critical.

Executive engineer of East Zone Electricity Distribution Company, Neeraj Paraste said that they had a permit to keep the power supply closed for maintenance work. But the workers were painting the structures of the sub-station in the open power supply and got electrocuted.

Eyewitness worker Harsh Kashyap said that he was working at some distance from there when the incident occured. Prakash was working on the pole with the support of a ladder and Rajkumar was holding that ladder. As soon as Prakash got an electric shock, Rajkumar also got hit by the current as he was holding the ladder.

They were immediately taken to the private hospital where doctors declared Prakash dead and Rajkumar was undergoing treatment.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 08:52 PM IST