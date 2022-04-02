Jabalpur: Women stage protest against liquor shop in district

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of women staged a protest against the liquor shop and blocked the road at Penty Naka crossing, Jabalpur on Friday.

The protesting women have said that because of the liquor shop, disputes are increasing in the area. Women are not safe in the area, adding that drunkards used to pass comments.

On getting the information about the protest of women, local MLA, Ashok Rohani rushed to the spot and assured them to remove the shop soon.

Rohani said that definitely, the liquor shop was opened at the wrong place as it was a residential area and there was also a school nearby. He immediately talked with the district collector and asked him to take appropriate action into the matter.

“I am with the public. If the shop is not removed even after the protest, then I will discuss it further in Bhopal,” Rohini said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:07 AM IST