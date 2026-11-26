Jabalpur Woman Hangs Self With 9-Year-Old Daughter, Family Alleges Harassment Over Husband's Affair | File

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman and her nine-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide at their home in Narmada Nagar under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur. The incident came to light after their bodies were found hanging inside a room on Thursday, triggering shock and panic in the locality.

The deceased have been identified as Anjana Kushwaha and her daughter Muskan Kushwaha. Police reached the spot after receiving information and brought down the bodies for further investigation. A suicide note was also recovered from the house and has been seized by the police.

According to the family, Anjana married Manish Kushwaha in 2013 after a love relationship. The couple had two children, a son and a daughter. Relatives claimed that disputes between the couple began a few years after their marriage.

Anjana's sister-in-law, Deepika Patel, alleged that Manish was involved with another woman and had been mentally harassing Anjana over the issue. She claimed that he frequently questioned Anjana's character, insulted her and taunted her even when she visited her parental home.

According to relatives, Anjana had been facing domestic problems for several years and had been living in Narmada Nagar for the past seven to eight years. The family has accused Manish and another woman of mentally harassing her. However, the allegations have not yet been officially confirmed by the police.

Son Finds Mother And Sister Dead

Anjana's son, Abhishek Kushwaha, said he was at his office when he received a phone call from a neighbour informing him that his mother and sister were hanging inside the house.

He immediately rushed home and found both of them dead. Abhishek also alleged that his mother and sister had been subjected to harassment.

He further claimed that following the incident, a commotion broke out in the neighbourhood and a young man allegedly threatened him with a knife. Police are yet to establish the facts surrounding this allegation.

Police Recover Suicide Note, FSL Team Called

Gohalpur Police Station in-charge Ritesh Pandey said police received information that Anjana, aged around 40, and Muskan, aged around 10, had allegedly hanged themselves inside a room at Narmada Nagar Basti Number One.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to examine the scene.

Pandey said preliminary investigation has revealed details related to a family dispute. The suicide note recovered from the spot has also been included in the investigation. Its contents will be confirmed only after proper examination.

Police are recording statements of family members and investigating all possible angles to establish the circumstances that led to the deaths.

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