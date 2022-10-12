Jabalpur: Villagers beat up rape accused after tying him with pole; police arrested the accused

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The villagers bashed up a rape accused after tying him with a pole under Majhgawa police station limits in Jabalpur on Tuesday. The villager also garlanded the accused with shoes.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.

The police said that a five-year-old girl was playing outside her house along with her friends. In the meantime the accused arrived there and lured her to buy crackers for her. He took the girl toward the river nearby her house and violated her. The accused left the girl there itself and fled from the spot.

When the girl reached home, her mother asked about what happened to her. After that she narrated the entire incident to her mother. Following which, the victim’s mother reached the residence of the accused but he was not there.

Later on, the villagers came to know about the incident. They started searching for the accused. Soon after the search, the villagers found the accused, they tied him with a pole and beat him up badly. The victim's mother reached Majhgawan police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Acting on the complaint, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The police registered a case against the accused under the sections of kidnapping, misconduct, and POCSO act.