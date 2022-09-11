Jabalpur: Two robbers arrested within few hours of act

Representative Picture |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested two youths for attempting to rob an MP Online kiosk, said the police on Saturday. The police added that one of the accused was caught by the kiosk operators, while the other was nabbed just a few hours after the incident took place.

According to Madhotal police station house officer Reena Pandey Sharma, the complainant Ankur Sahu (25) runs an MP Online kiosk and is assisted by his elder brother Ankit. Sahu, in his complaint, stated that he was alone at a kiosk on Friday night when two unidentified youths arrived on the pretext of getting money transferred online.

When Sahu agreed, both youths entered the kiosk, after which, one of them took out a pistol and pointed at him. The duo demanded money from Sahu at gunpoint. He handed over a certain sum of money. Post this, the duo ransacked the shop in a bid to rob more money.

Meanwhile, Ankur’s elder brother Ankit reached the kiosk and resisted the robbery by gripping the duo. He held back one accused while the other fled. Police rushed to the spot on receiving information. The nabbed accused identified himself as Sikandar Chaudhary (34), from whom the police recovered a knife and some of the stolen amount.

The other accused arrested from his house identified himself as Rahul Raikwar (22) from whom a pistol, Rs 1,000 was recovered. Both the accused were arrested under Section 394 of the IPC and Arms Act.