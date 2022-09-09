Jabalpur: EOW hands over cash, jewellery to I-T officials following search at Bishop's house and office

Jabalpur: EOW team at Bishop's premises |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing has handed over Rs 1.65 crore and the jewellery worth more than Rs 80.72 lakh to the income tax officials.

Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput told media on Friday that a complaint was filed against the Bishop PC Singh of Church of North India, Jabalpur Diocese.

The police had conducted searches at Bishop's house, office after a complaint was filed in alleged misappropriation of funds done by the Bishop.

The SP further added that they found 48 bank accounts, which have been sealed. The officials have also questioned accountants of schools and have taken their statements. The police have also sent letter to banks of Jabalpur, seeking if any accounts are in the name of Bishop or of his family in their banks.

Sources added that the bishop and the family members may have bank accounts in foreign countries. During the search, officials have found the fleet of seven cars including four SUVs and one of them costs more than Rs 80 lakh.

Read Also Karam Dam leakage: Cong in Bhopal submits memorandum to EOW